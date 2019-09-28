James H. Norris, Jr. COLUMBIA - Funeral Service for Lt. Col. James H. Norris, Jr. (USA, Ret.), 92, will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 3:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be Monday at 10:00 a.m. in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Mr. Norris passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born in Canal Point, FL, he was a son of the late James H. Norris, Sr. and Sarah Alice Mabry Norris. He was the husband of the late Dorothy May Norris. A proud US Army veteran, James earned the rank of Lt. Col. prior to his retirement. He was a Life Member of the Military Officers Association of America, The Retired Officers Association, and the Military Order of the World Wars. James was a member of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Georgia and the Jamil Temple Shiners. He enjoyed listening to University of South Carolina athletics especially football and baseball. Surviving are his children, J. Diane Henry, John R. Von Kannel, James H. Norris, III, Jeanne Beese, Jay S. Von Kannel (Lori); twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and one great-grandchild on the way. He is also survived by siblings, Edwin L. Norris (Nita), Charles D. Norris, Aubrey M. Norris (Peem), Betty K. Norris DiOrio, Thomas A. Norris (Judy) and Frederick "Allan" Norris. He was preceded in death by his son, Joel E. Von Kannel; daughter, Janice Green; and sister, Billie Norris Payne. Memorials may be made to the , 200 Center Point Circle, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Sept. 28, 2019