James H. Pound, Sr. CAYCE James H. Pound, Sr., 86, was born October 28, 1932 in Columbia, SC and passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was the son of the late Fannie Hammond and Samuel Pound. Mr. Pound was an active member of State Street Baptist Church and loved his Sunday school class. He was also a former member of the Cayce City Council and a member of the SC Bowling Hall of Fame. He loved to travel and was an avid fisherman. Mr. Pound is survived by his son, James H. Pound, Jr.; grandchildren, Justin and Cayce Pound, and special friend, Louise Miller. He was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn Medlin Pound. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at State Street Baptist Church with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Oct. 18, 2019