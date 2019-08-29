James Harmon Burgess (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
Burial
Following Services
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Obituary
James Harmon Burgess COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. James Harmon Burgess will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. at the Bethel A.M.E. Church, with burial to follow in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. A family visitation will be held Thursday beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. James was born September 10, 1928, to the late Martha Mewborn Burgess and Bruce Burgess. He leaves to cherish fond memories his children: James Reginald Burgess, Pamela Eulanda Burgess, Maria Yvonne Burgess Burton, Emily LaVonne Burgess, and Zorradia LaVelle Burgess; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; other loving relatives, and friends.
Published in The State on Aug. 29, 2019
