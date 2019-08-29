James Harmon Burgess COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. James Harmon Burgess will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. at the Bethel A.M.E. Church, with burial to follow in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. A family visitation will be held Thursday beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. James was born September 10, 1928, to the late Martha Mewborn Burgess and Bruce Burgess. He leaves to cherish fond memories his children: James Reginald Burgess, Pamela Eulanda Burgess, Maria Yvonne Burgess Burton, Emily LaVonne Burgess, and Zorradia LaVelle Burgess; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; other loving relatives, and friends.
Published in The State on Aug. 29, 2019