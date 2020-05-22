Doctor James Harold Sr.
1947 - 2020
Harold James Doctor Sr. COLUMBIA - Mr. Harold James Doctor Sr., affectionately known as "Doc", was born on April 19, 1947, to Deacon Jake and Mae Belle Hickman Doctor in Bucksport, South Carolina. He departed this earthly life on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home. Harold graduated from Whittemore High School in 1963 and attended Area Trade School in Denmark, SC. He then served in the United States Army with a tour in Vietnam. He was employed at Westinghouse Nuclear Plant for 37 years. He joined Union Baptist Church where he served as Chairman of the Trustee Board. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of Capital City Lodge #47. Harold is survived by his wife, Beolia P. Doctor; son, Harold Jr. (LoTria) Doctor; daughter, Anissa Doctor; grandchildren, Taylor Doctor and Aiden Doctor; sister, Daisy (Lemeul) Stephens; nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends; and a friend, Dorothy Johnson. The homegoing service for Mr. Doctor will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, 11:00 AM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive, Columbia with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.

Published in The State on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Service
11:00 AM
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
