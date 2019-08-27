James Harold Cowan III BEAUFORT - James Harold Cowan III, 72, husband of Martha "Sam" Cowan, of Beaufort, SC died Saturday August 24, 2019. Mr. Cowan was born in Baltimore, MD on September 25, 1946. He is the son of James Harold Cowan Jr. and Mary Justine Fagg Yates. Jim served his country in the United States Navy and did 4 tours to Vietnam. When he got out of the Navy he went to work with Carolina Ambulance (which is now Richland EMS) and was an EMT. He was in the first paramedic class offered in the state of SC. He received his BS degree at Limestone College and was in hospital administration. He was also a 33-degree Free Mason and was a member of The Lions Club of Beaufort. He was a member of St John's Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served as a Befriender. Surviving in addition to his wife Sam, are his son James Brian Cowan, hisgrandson, Stacey James Brian Cowan and a sister Shelley Cowan. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son Michael Shane Cowan. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. John's Lutheran Church. A visitation will be be held after the service until 12:30pm with interment in Beaufort National Cemetery at 1:00pm with military honors. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

