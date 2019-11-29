James Harold Haygreen MANNING James Harold "Jim" Haygreen, 85, husband of 65 years to Charlotte Marie Terry Haygreen, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Manning United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kem Thomas and the Rev. Ken Vickery officiating. Burial will follow in Clarendon Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church fellowship hall and other times at the home, 210 N. Brooks Street, Manning. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
Published in The State on Nov. 29, 2019