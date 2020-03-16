|
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of the Nativity Catholic Church
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM
Church of the Nativity Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Church of the Nativity Catholic Church
James Martin Hayes, Jr. CHARLESTON - James Martin Hayes, Jr., M.D. of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Barbara Jean Evans Hayes, entered into eternal rest Thursday, March 12, 2020. His Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Church of the Nativity Catholic Church, 1061 Folly Road, at 12 Noon. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in the Church of the Nativity Catholic Church from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Jim was born April 9, 1938 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late James Martin Hayes and Mary Pamela Frank Hayes. He graduated from Andrews High School in 1956 and graduated from The Citadel in 1960. Jim and Barbara were married June 9, 1960 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Georgetown, SC. Jim graduated from the Medical College of South Carolina in 1964. He served as a Captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps for two years, including a year in Vietnam as commanding officer of the 332nd General Medical Dispensary, where he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service. Jim was board certified in Internal Medicine and practiced in Charleston for 35 years. Over these years, he was an active member in Charleston County Medical Society, Medical Society of South Carolina, South Carolina Medical Association, South Carolina Society of Internal Medicine, and was a Fellow in the American College of Physicians. He served on many boards and committees to improve healthcare in the Charleston community. As a former board member of the Medical Society of South Carolina and Roper Hospital, he played a pivotal role in the 1997 merger of St. Francis and Roper Hospitals. In 2005, Jim received the first annual Roper St. Francis Foundation Physician Champion Award for his leadership and devotion to patients and the Charleston medical community. As an active member of the medical community, he could not simply retire. He became involved as a volunteer physician and Board Chairman for Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic. He was an advocate for providing healthcare services to those in need. In 2019, The Citadel Board of Visitors awarded Dr. Hayes an Honorary Doctorate acknowledging his many decades of service to the community and The Citadel. The Doctorate was to be conferred at The Citadel Commencement this May. In addition to his contributions to the medical community, Jim was a family man, an avid outdoorsman, and a proud Citadel alumni. He is survived by his three children: James Martin Hayes, III and wife Patty of Edisto Island, SC; Amelia "Amy" Lynne Hayes DuPree and husband Keith of James Island, SC; Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Hayes Parsons and husband Terry of James Island, SC; seven grandchildren: James Martin Hayes, IV (Molly), Mary Kristin West, Lauren Heather Hayes, Samantha Lee Parsons, Sarah Nicole Parsons Herring (Matthew), Joseph Hayes Hogg, and Whit Stephen Hogg. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Thomas Hugh Evans, Jr. of Bonneau, along with his nieces, Meg Mauffray and Mickie Eisert. Memorials may be made to Church of the Nativity, 1061 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412; Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic, 3226 Maybank Highway, Building C, Johns Island, SC 29455; and Roper St. Francis Foundation, 125 Doughty Street, Suite #790, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 16, 2020
