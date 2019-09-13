James Henry "Catfish" Hill SUMTER - James Henry "Catfish" Hill, 90, husband of Mary Evelyn Stallworth Hill, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Covenant Place. Born July 27, 1929, in Brewton, AL, he was a son of the late Richard Henry Hill and the late Thelma Jernigan Hill Estabrook. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Senior Master Sergeant after 24 years of service and was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He also retired as a welding instructor at Sumter Area Technical College. Survivors include his wife of 75 years; three children, Jamie DuRant of Sumter, Mary Ann Logan of Columbia, and James Richard Hill (Sherrie) of Hendersonville, NC; four grandchildren, James Eugene DuRant, Robert Blanding DuRant, Michael Spencer Watson, and Andrew Kilpatrick Watson; and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 10 A.M. Friday in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Barnette officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Memorials may be made to the Sumter S.P.C.A., 1140 S. Guignard Dr., Sumter, SC 29150. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

