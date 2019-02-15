Minister James Jeffcoat, Sr. COLUMBIA - The funeral service for Minister James Jeffcoat, Sr., 91, of Columbia will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Swansea with Pastor Lucuis R. Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Swansea Cemetery. Minister Jeffcoat passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Berthelma Starkes Jeffcoat of the home; two daughters, Patricia (Barrie) Jeffcoat Jones and Shirley Jeffcoat; eight sons, James, Jr. (Ethel), Wilfred III (Virginia), Fagner (Bertha Mae), Matthew (Hazel), Floyd (Deloris), Joseph (Sonia), Charles (Lisa), and Clarence (Felisa) Jeffcoat; sister , Eva Payton; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Friday, February 15, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Swansea. Friends may call at the residence and W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC 29112
803-247-2231
