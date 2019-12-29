James Jose' Elliott, Sr. COLUMBIA - Master Sergeant James Jose' Elliott, Sr. was born on Saturday, December 17, 1955 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Mr. James Elliott, Jr. and Mrs. Alva M. Elliott. As methodically as he lived, in like manner, he quietly departed this life in Columbia, South Carolina on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:50 pm, his 64th birthday. James graduated from Edmondson High School in 1973. After high school graduation, James attended Morgan State University until he enlisted in the United States Army in 1975. He continued to proudly serve in the armed forces until his retirement in 1996. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Linda C. Elliott; his beloved children: Barry J. Elliott, James J. Elliott, Jr., Femeika C. Elliott, and George M. Elliott; devoted stepson, Lewis Curtis Seawright; his dear mother, Mrs. Alva M. Elliott; mother-in-law, Evangelist Minnie Canzater; four siblings, Bonnie Gillette, Karlton (Marshell) Elliott, Crystal (Keith) Neman and Darryl (Kimberly) Elliott, Sr.; one sister-in-law; five brothers-in-law, devoted cousin; one uncle, David Murchison; four aunts; his esteemed bonus brothers and partners; lifelong friends, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Master Sergeant James Jose' Elliott, Sr. will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, 11:00 AM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 29, 2019