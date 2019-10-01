James Kenneth Baldwin COLUMBIA James "Jimmy" Kenneth Baldwin, 76, of Columbia, died Saturday, September 28, 2019. Born on July 14, 1943 in Columbia, he was the son of the late James Henry Baldwin and Lillie Pauline Cook Baldwin. Mr. Baldwin was a Barber, having owned and operated U-Next Barber Shop, Baldwins Hair Styling, and Cedar Terrace Barber Shop. He enjoyed fishing and being a part of the Toast Masters Club. Mr. Baldwin loved sports, especially the Gamecocks and enjoyed listening to music, vacationing at the beach, the mountains and New Orleans. He was a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. He is survived by his daughter, Lessia Lynch (William "Bill"); granddaughter, Chelsea Lynch; great grandson, Christopher Blocker. He is also survived by his sisters, Naomi Baker (Wayne) and Kathy Bush; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Loretta Ann Baldwin Reep. The funeral service for Mr. Baldwin will be held 3 o'clock Wednesday, October 2nd at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 1416 Broad River Road, Columbia. Pastor John Trump will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Andrew's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 407 St. Andrews Road, Columbia. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock, Tuesday, October 1st at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext, Columbia. The family invites the staff of the Heritage at Lowman Home to serve as honorary pallbearers. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 1, 2019