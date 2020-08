Or Copy this URL to Share

Rev. James Kernell Tucker COLUMBIA - Reverend James K. Tucker was born October 17, 1946, in Cope, SC. He passed away on August 23, 2020 at his home. Reverend Tucker pastored Union Chapel Baptist Church, in Jamison, SC. He leaves to cherish his fond memory: his daughter, Kesha Tucker; his son, Terrance Tucker; three sisters, Verneather Sistrunk, Sandra Odom, and Sandra Colter; three grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store