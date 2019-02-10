Obituary Guest Book View Sign

James Caleb Knoche PELION - James Caleb Knoche, 88, of Pelion, husband of Bessie Marie Sightler, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born on January 16, 1931 in Brown County, Ohio to the late Charles Albert Knoche and Bessie Lee Brown. He retired from Shakespeare and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was secretary for a number of years at Columbia Masonic Lodge 326 and a Past Master. In addition to his wife of 39 years, he is survived by three children, James David Knoche (Carol Ann), Elizabeth Lee Casey (Randy) and Patricia Ann Godley; five step-children, Terry Oneal (Phil), Brenda Elaine Scarborough (Bill), Karen Rebecca Johnson (Jerry), Collis Ronald Kelly and Dennis Michael Kelly (Joyce); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and one nephew, Steve Knoche of Georgetown, KY. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Arthur Knoche. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to , The SC Chapter; 1802 Sumter Street; Columbia, SC 29201. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

4720 Augusta Road

Lexington , SC 29073

