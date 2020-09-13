James Knotts COLUMBIA - Deacon James Knotts, Richland County Centenarian, Montford Point Marine Veteran Dies at 100. On the twelfth day of September, 2020, Deacon James Knotts of 7900 Richard Street, Columbia, South Carolina passed away at the age of 100 years old.Deacon Knottsentered a peaceful rest at his residence. Funeral services are incomplete and professional arrangements have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Swansea, South Carolina. Online condolences can be made to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net
