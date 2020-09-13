1/1
James Knotts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Knotts COLUMBIA - Deacon James Knotts, Richland County Centenarian, Montford Point Marine Veteran Dies at 100. On the twelfth day of September, 2020, Deacon James Knotts of 7900 Richard Street, Columbia, South Carolina passed away at the age of 100 years old.Deacon Knottsentered a peaceful rest at his residence. Funeral services are incomplete and professional arrangements have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Swansea, South Carolina. Online condolences can be made to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved