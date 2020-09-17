James Knotts COLUMBIA - Deacon James Knotts, Richland County Centenarian, Montford Point Marine Veteran Dies at 100. On the twelfth day of September, 2020, Deacon James Knotts of 7900 Richard Street, Columbia, South Carolinapassed away at the age of 100 years old.Deacon Knottsentered a peaceful rest at his residence. Graveside services will be held at 2pm on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Bushy Pond Baptist Church, Norway, South Carolina with Pastor James E. Holiday officiating. The body will lie in state beginning at 12:00 noon. Visitation will be held 4:00pm until 7pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Sweet Home Baptist Church, Columbia, SC. Survivors include his daughter, Carrie Knotts-Jackson of Piscataway, NJ; grandchildren, Janeen, Michal, Dawn, Tisha, Brenda, Cynthia, and Eugene (Myra); great -grandchildren, Maya, Kayla, Skylar, Ashleigh, Adam, Miles, Trey, Justin, Jerome, and Dexter; seven great- great grandchildren; sister in love, Betty Walker and numerous other relatives. The family has asked that COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services. Online condolences can be made to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net
.