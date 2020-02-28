James L. Foster LEXINGTON - James Lachlison Foster of Lexington, SC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, following months of declining health. Born August 4, 1935 in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of the late John and Sarah Darlington Buckner Foster. Jim grew up in Appleton and Allendale and graduated from Allendale High School. He spent years in the insurance industry, including many years with Seibels Bruce Group and later with the Insurance House. Jim spent most of his adult life in the Columbia area and enjoyed hunting, fishing, flying airplanes, and traveling with family and friends. Jim never met a stranger and could converse with anyone on almost any subject matter. His was a life of kindness and love. He is already missed. Surviving are his wife, Renee Chavis Foster, with whom he spent 19 very happy and fulfilling years; daughter, Ashley Snoddy (Paul), two grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents, his brother, Jack Foster, and sister, Ruth Houser. His former wife, Marshall Harper Foster, died in 1990. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2 PM, at Saint Pauls Episcopal Church, 415 Wilson Street, Batesburg- Leesville, SC. A graveside service will be held at Lawtonville Cemetery in Estill, SC, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2pm. Memorials may be sent to: St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting the family.

