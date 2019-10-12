James L. Gass, III BATESBURG - Services for James L. Gass, III will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel. Burial will follow at Bush River Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Creek Cowboy Church, 156 Half Circle, Leesville SC 29070. Mr. Gass passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Born in Selma, Alabama, he was the son of the late James L. Gass, III and Mildred Hayes Gass. He retired from the US Air Force as a MSGT, was stationed at Command Post and served on Air Force One. Following his military service, he was employed with FEMA as an Emergency Management Specialist. Surviving are his wife, Sally A. Gass; sons, James L. Gass IV (Chrissy), Rev. Bobby Spivey (Shelah), and Harold F. Spivey, III (Kendra); sister, Bertha Posey; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Samantha Holland. Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Oct. 12, 2019