James LaVerne Rigdon COLUMBIA - James "Jim" LaVerne Rigdon, 87, of Columbia, died Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born April 19, 1932 in Alma, GA, he was a son of the late James Walter and Mattie Jean Music Rigdon. Jim was a long-time member of Main Street United Methodist Church where he was a past chairman of the church Board of Trustees. He was owner of Rigdon Office Supply, later known as Rigdon Business Interiors and was a former member of the Dirt Dobbers and Carolina Ramblers Camping Clubs. Survivors include his son, James "Jim" L. Rigdon, Jr. (fiancé Janis Whisenant) of Columbia; grandson, Travis Christian Rigdon (Erina Kay) of Atlanta, GA; great-grandsons, Bennett Daniel Rigdon and Tanner James Rigdon of Atlanta, GA; sister, Bonnie Latrell Hayes; sister-in-law, Barbara "Bobbie" Music Rigdon; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Eugenia "Ginger" Rosborough Rigdon; and brothers, Melvin "Buddy" Lumerall Rigdon, Walter "Pete" Verlin Rigdon and Randy Aaron Hayes. The funeral service for Mr. Rigdon will be held at 3 o'clock, Sunday, December 15th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia with The Rev. Lex McDonald and The Rev. Joseph Calhoun Watson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 2 o'clock. Burial with military honors will be held 10 o'clock, Tuesday, December 17 th at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 1830 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories and condolences may be shared at

