Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James LeCroy Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jimmy" Bronson LeCroy, Sr. MONCKS CORNER - James "Jimmy" Bronson LeCroy, Sr., aged 76, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 surrounded by loving family and friends. Born in Denmark, SC on July 21, 1942, he was the son of the late Stuart V. LeCroy and Margaret (Hoyt) LeCroy. Mr. LeCroy proudly served his country when he enlisted in the US Army in 1964 and, later, enlisted in the Army Reserves. He was a veteran of two wars - Vietnam (E5 Sergeant with the 371st Radio Research Company in An Khe, in support of the 1st Air Calvary, as an Army Security Agency code interceptor) and the Gulf War (Bronze Star, Command Sgt Major). He later worked, and retired from, the Charleston Naval Weapons Station. The discipline, code of loyalty, and patriotism he learned from military duty defined him, as friends and family will attest. "Spur," as Jimmy was affectionately nicknamed, was a beloved member of his community. He was the Post Commander (2008-2010) of the American Legion Post 126, a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a member of the Moncks Corner Lions Club. He was also a proud supporter of Berkeley High School athletics and USC Gamecock athletics. He loved any activity his grandchildren were involved in and rarely missed an event; he was their biggest fan. He is survived by three loving children: daughter, Jennifer Wadford (Kevin); son, James Bronson "JB" LeCroy, Jr. (Erin) of Waxhaw, NC; and daughter, Margaret . H. "Meg" LeCroy. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Zachary Simmons, Nicholas Simmons, Joshua Simmons, James Bronson LeCroy, III, and Merrick Sullivan LeCroy; his devoted brother, Stewart O. LeCroy (Nancy); niece, Missy LeCroy Orr (Fritz); and nephews Chad LeCroy (Sandra) and Matt LeCroy (Jenny). Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Davis, Rufus Wofford, Joe Wofford, Chuck Wofford, Ronnie Caison, and Richard Coffey. Visitation will take place at Russell Funeral Chapel in Moncks Corner at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 4th followed by a memorial service at noon. Military honors will be accorded at the conclusion of the service. Interment will take place at his family plot at Denmark Cemetery, 999 Church Street, Denmark, SC, at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 5th; public is invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Berkeley Athletic Booster Club, PO Box 1812, Moncks Corner, SC 29461.

Published in The State on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close