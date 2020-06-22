James Elvie Livingston NEWBERRY COUNTY - James Elvie "Jim" Livingston, born in Newberry County, SC, March 7, 1934, departed this life on Friday, June 19, 2020. Jim was pre-deceased by his father, William Thaddeus Livingston; his mother Mary Magdeline (Maggie Mae) Fulmer Roton Livingston; his brother, Murray; two half-sisters, Helen McCormick and Evelyn Boozer; four half-brothers, J. W. Roton, Joseph Roton, William Roton Matthews, and Earnest Roton Black. He is survived by his nieces, Joyce Backman and Judy Causby, and his nephew, Jeffe McCormick. Jim was a computer analyst employed by the SC Tax Commission, NCR, and the US Department of Defense. Never married, Jim had numerous interests and volunteer activities; among the many were especially his time spent with the Newberry Community Players and the Sons of the American Revolution. Of greatest importance to him, however, Jim was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, graveside services only will be conducted at the Silverstreet Lutheran Church Cemetery at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, by Bishop Baron R. Buzhardt. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



