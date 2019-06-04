James Louis Wobecky and Rodger Vincent Wobecky CAMDEN - A memorial service for twin boys James Louis Wobecky and Rodger Vincent Wobecky will be held Sunday, June 9th at 5:00PM at Hermitage Baptist Church, Camden SC. James and Rodger were born on Sunday, May 26, 2019. James passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 and Rodger passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Surviving are their parents, Steve and Laura Wobecky; paternal grandparents, Mark Wobecky of Camden and Susan Wobecky-Cox (Butch) of Texas; maternal grandparents Jim and Karon Forrest of Camden; paternal great grandparent, Betty Manzo of New Jersey; maternal great grandparents Frances Forrest Stokes (Rev. Ed) of Camden; aunts Kim Wobecky of Florida and Emily Thornall (Scott) of Camden. Sign the online register at powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on June 4, 2019