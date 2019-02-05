James "Jimmy" Ansley Lowder SUMTER - James "Jimmy" Ansley Lowder beloved husband of Kathy Riley Lowder, broke his chains with dementia on the morning of February 3, 2019. Jimmy's life will be celebrated Saturday, February 9th, 11:00 am at Bethel United Methodist Church at 5575 Lodebar Road, Sumter, SC followed by lunch and visitation at Kathy and Jimmy's house in the country at 2145 Cory Drive, Sumter, SC. You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com and sign the family's guest book. The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements.
Published in The State on Feb. 5, 2019