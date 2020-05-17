James M. Davis, Sr. COLUMBIA - Jim died Thursday, May 14, 2020 with his four children at his side. He was born on September 21, 1933 in Hartsville, S.C. to Benjamin Cecil Davis and Annie May Miller. He grew up in Florence, S.C. and attended the University of South Carolina, where he received a degree in social work. He then earned a master's degree in social work from Tulane University. He returned to Columbia and worked for the Veteran's Administration for over 40 years, first at the regional office and then at the V.A. Hospital. After retirement, he worked part time for a number of years as an adjunct professor for the University of South Carolina, in a job he said was the perfect job. He was married to Mary Hodges Davis for 40 years until her death in 2001. They had four children and 12 grandchildren. Jim was a long time member of Washington Street United Methodist Church and the John Harper Sunday School class, where he enjoyed many long term friendships. His faith was extremely important to him, and he consistently read his Bible and his devotional, trying his best to be the man that God called him to be. His hobby was his family. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren either at their homes or the house on Lake Murray. When his children were younger, he was always available to play a sport with them or attend their sporting events. He also loved talking about his children and grandchildren and was always ready to share pictures of his family that he carried around in his shirt pocket. Jim patiently and calmly taught countless people how to ski and loved fishing with his children when they were young. He was also a craftsman who could build or fix anything, and he built most of the lake house and dock that the family enjoyed for so many years. Jim was a "granddad" to many and loved sitting and reading to all of his "grandchildren" whether they were biologically related to him or not. He supported numerous Christian outreaches and charitable organizations and cared deeply for those in need. He touched countless hearts and lives with his Godly spirit and generosity. He was an avid Gamecock fan and long time season ticket holder for football, men's and women's basketball and baseball. Even when his health would not allow him to attend many sporting events, he still attended the USC women's basketball games with his close friend Richard Lashley. Later in life, he loved spending each morning at Lizards Thicket for breakfast and was a beloved "regular" who knew every employee at the restaurant. He is survived by his four children: Elise Hane (Keitt), Jim Davis, Jr. (Anne), John Davis (Sara), and Joe Davis (Joyous), and his 12 grandchildren. He will be remembered as a patient, kind, gentle man who loved and cared for everyone and saw the best in everyone. Because we knew him, we have been changed for the better. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Andrew Hane at Mission to the World, Oliver Gospel Mission, or WSUMC Soup Kitchen. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on May 17, 2020.