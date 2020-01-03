Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James M. McCabe Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James M. McCabe, Sr. COLUMBIA - Mr. James M. McCabe, Sr. was born in Colonial Heights (Columbia, SC) on October 14, 1923, to the late James Monroe McCabe and Sallie Watts McCabe. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 72 years, Doris Page McCabe, a brother George McCabe, and five sisters: Virginia McMillan, Sarah Sanders, Lois Krell, Jimelle Watson, and Dorothy Brown. Mr. McCabe is survived by: his children, Lynn Caba (Edward), Barbara Humphries (Donald), Sandra Tribble, and Jim McCabe (Kathy), all of Columbia; a sister, Florence Matthews of Pineville, LA; eight grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. Mr. McCabe was a lifelong member of New Heights Church (formally Colonial Heights Baptist Church) in Columbia. He was also a member of Eau Claire Masonic Lodge (AFM), American Legion, ( ), and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). From a very young age and throughout his life, James was deeply devoted to family, friends, and Colonial Heights, the community in which he was raised. Long before graduating from Columbia High School in 1942, he took great pride in serving his neighbors by delivering the newspaper. Mr. McCabe credited this job with teaching him the importance of thriftiness, punctuality, and courtesy in the workplace. While working for the Columbia Record, James received the 100% Gold Lapel Pin, the highest medal awarded by the Newspaper Boys of America. After graduating from high school, Mr. McCabe worked for a short time as an Automotive Parts Clerk at Fort Jackson. In April 1943, James was drafted to serve in the US Army. He was assigned to Battery "B" 179th Field Artillery Battalion, serving in General George S. Patton's Third Army attached to the Fourth Armored Division. Mr. McCabe served in Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, (Battle of the Bulge), Rhineland, and Central Europe. He was awarded the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 5 bronze service stars, the Chevalier Legion of Honor (the highest honor awarded by France), and the French Croix de guerre with palm. When World War II ended in 1945, Mr. McCabe was discharged at Fort Bragg, NC, and returned to his hometown of Columbia. While working as an apprentice electrician, James spotted the girl of his dreams, Doris Page, singing in the choir at Colonial Heights Baptist Church. They were married on June 19, 1946. Mr. McCabe continued a long, successful career as a licensed electrician, spending the majority of these years employed with Inman and Associates of West Columbia, SC, and Inman Industrial Electrical Company of Jessup, Georgia, the latter of which he served as Vice President. Mr. McCabe furthered his career opportunities by receiving licensure in the majority of the southern states. He was appointed to serve on a committee to upgrade the City of Columbia's Electrical Code. Mr. McCabe retired in 1985 and devoted his remaining years to spending quality time with his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, close extended family, and loyal friends. His grands and great grands were his pride and joy! James had a gift for entertaining his loved ones with tales of a happy, adventurous childhood filled with an abundance of love. He often remarked on how blessed he was to have lived such a fulfilling life. The funeral service for Mr. James M. McCabe, Sr., will be held 1 o'clock, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at New Heights Church with The Rev. Mike Townsend officiating. The family will greet friends an hour prior to the service beginning at 12 o'clock. Burial will follow at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Heights Church, 5501 Broad River Rd., Columbia, SC, 29212. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at The Presbyterian Home, Lexington for their care and compassion. Memories and condolences may be shared at

