James M. Neal KERSHAW - James Melvin "Jimmy" Neal, 77, of Kershaw, S.C., passed away, Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Prisma Health Richland, Columbia, S.C. Born in Lancaster, S.C., he was the son of the late James Melvin and Annie Mae Horton Neal Smith and the step-son of the late William Bryant Smith. Mr. Neal retired from the Lancaster County School District after serving over 30 years as a teacher and principal. He was the first Head Football Coach at Andrew Jackson School. He was a 1965 graduate of Clemson University and received his Masters Degree in Education in 1978 from Winthrop College. He proudly represented Lancaster County House District 44, serving 14 years in the SC House of Representatives. As a young man, Jimmy loved to play sports. For most of his life, Jimmy could be found at Andrew Jackson Stadium on Friday nights, Death Valley on Saturdays and church at Center Grove Baptist Church on Sundays. He looked forward to his weekly walking club dates with friends and took any opportunity to serve his community. Jimmy was currently serving as a Board Member of the Catawba Regional Council of Governments and the Lancaster County Water and Sewer District. Mr. Neal's greatest joy came from time spent with his beloved family and sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Surviving are his sons, Bryant (Beth Hinson) Neal of Kershaw, S.C., Scott (Jody Gibson) Neal of Camden, S.C.; five grandchildren, Laura Neal (Reece) Taylor, Blythe Neal, Bry Neal, Sloane Neal and Ava Neal; a great granddaughter, Annie Martin Taylor and special friend, Sara Lou Hinson. Mr. Neal was preceded in death in by his wife, Harriett Hawkins Neal and a granddaughter, Emily Elizabeth Neal. The family will receive friends, Friday, August 28, 2020, from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. at Baker Funeral Home. Mr. Neal's funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020, in the sanctuary of Center Grove Baptist Church. Additional seating will be available on the lower level of the church and the service will be broadcast in the church parking lot as well. The Revs. Michael Owens and Jackie Jenkins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Kershaw City Cemetery. We are encouraging those attending the service to wear a mask for the safety of everyone. Memorials may be made to Center Grove Baptist Church, 6028 Center Grove Road, Kershaw, S.C. 29067. The family would like to thank Dr. Woodrow Coker and Dr. Thomas Wheeler for the care shown to Mr. Neal. Baker Funeral Home is serving the Neal family. www.bakerfunerals.com