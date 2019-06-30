James Eugene McDaniel "Gene" GREENWOOD - James Eugene "Gene" McDaniel, 81, husband of Audrey Fender McDaniel, died Friday, June 28, 2019. Lt. Col. McDaniel retired from the US Army and the SC National Guard after more than 25 years of service. He served as State Commander for the American Legion of South Carolina as well as a Past Commander of American Legion Post 20. Services: 4 PM Sunday at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Burial with Full Military Honors to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 4 before the service. For condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on June 30, 2019