James McDaniel

Service Information
Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC
29649
(864)-223-2223
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
Obituary
James Eugene McDaniel "Gene" GREENWOOD - James Eugene "Gene" McDaniel, 81, husband of Audrey Fender McDaniel, died Friday, June 28, 2019. Lt. Col. McDaniel retired from the US Army and the SC National Guard after more than 25 years of service. He served as State Commander for the American Legion of South Carolina as well as a Past Commander of American Legion Post 20. Services: 4 PM Sunday at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Burial with Full Military Honors to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 4 before the service. For condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on June 30, 2019
