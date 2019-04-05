James B. "Jim" McFarland, Jr. LEXINGTON Funeral services for James B. "Jim" McFarland, Jr., 76, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, with interment to follow in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Gamecock Club, Carolina Wildlife Center or Pawmetto Lifeline. Mr. McFarland was born January 1, 1943 in Columbia, SC, and passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was a son of the late Helen Steele and James B. McFarland, Sr. Mr. McFarland graduated from Eau Claire High School and USC and was a U.S. Army veteran. His many activities and accomplishments included being President of both the Greater Columbia and SC Home Builders Associations and being named Greater Columbia Home Builder of the Year, Chairman of the Parade of Homes for the Greater Columbia Home Builders Association, recipient of the Greater Columbia Home Builders Association Gordon A. Harrison Award. He was Home Show Chairman, SC representative to the National Association of Home Builders, Chairman of the Legislators Old Fashioned Bird Supper, President of the Lexington County Gamecock Club, Gamecock Club member for over 50 years, member of the Gamecock Club Board of Directors, President of the Lexington Rotary Club, Paul Harris Fellow in Rotary, former member of the Jaycees, member of Lexington Cotillion, President of Lexington High School Athletic Booster Club. Mr. McFarland is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Connie B. McFarland of Lexington and beloved dog, Gretel; sons, Brad McFarland (Susan) of Lexington, Patrick McFarland (Tiffany) of Gilbert; grandchildren, Madison Faulk (Brantley) of Lexington, Olivia McFarland of Lexington, Blain, Knox and Flynn McFarland of Gilbert; sister, Susan Mueller of Chapin; brother, Mike McFarland of West Columbia. He was predeceased by his sister, Melanie Hayes. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
