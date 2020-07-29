1/2
James McNaney Jr.
James Albert McNaney Jr. SUMTER - James Albert McNaney Jr., age 86, died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Prisma Health Tuomey. Born in North Hyde Park, VT, he was a son of the late James Albert McNaney and Doris Adams McNaney. After graduating from high school, James served his country as a member of the United States Air Force as a ground radio operator in the Korean War. Upon his separation from the Air Force, James obtained his Bachelors Degree in Accounting and started a career as a CPA. He retired in 2015 after a long and successful career. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed doing Sudoku puzzles and playing Texas Hold 'em. James was a kind and generous man that adored his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by; two sons, James M. McNaney and his wife Lisa of Livermore, CA and Bryan D. McNaney and his wife Jennifer of Farmington, ME; two daughters, Debra Estes of Ft. Mill, SC and Caryn West of Sumter, SC; two sisters, Eleanor Scott of Simsbury, CT, and Betty Courchaine of Johnson, VT; three half sisters, Edna Lewis and Rose Barry, and Mary McLean, all of Eden, VT; Six grandchildren, Michael Todd Estes and his wife Samantha, Steven Alan Estes, Lizzy McNaney, Emma McNaney, Thad Stambaugh and Kylie Stambaugh; and two great grandchildren, Mason Alexander Estes and Conner James Estes. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by; three half brothers, Marshall McNaney, Phillip Adams and Gordon Adams. Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a memorial service and inurnment in North Hyde Park, VT at a later date. You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com and sign the family's guest book. The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home of Sumter for the arrangements.

Published in The State on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
