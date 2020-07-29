James Albert McNaney Jr. SUMTER - James Albert McNaney Jr., age 86, died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Prisma Health Tuomey. Born in North Hyde Park, VT, he was a son of the late James Albert McNaney and Doris Adams McNaney. After graduating from high school, James served his country as a member of the United States Air Force as a ground radio operator in the Korean War. Upon his separation from the Air Force, James obtained his Bachelors Degree in Accounting and started a career as a CPA. He retired in 2015 after a long and successful career. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed doing Sudoku puzzles and playing Texas Hold 'em. James was a kind and generous man that adored his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by; two sons, James M. McNaney and his wife Lisa of Livermore, CA and Bryan D. McNaney and his wife Jennifer of Farmington, ME; two daughters, Debra Estes of Ft. Mill, SC and Caryn West of Sumter, SC; two sisters, Eleanor Scott of Simsbury, CT, and Betty Courchaine of Johnson, VT; three half sisters, Edna Lewis and Rose Barry, and Mary McLean, all of Eden, VT; Six grandchildren, Michael Todd Estes and his wife Samantha, Steven Alan Estes, Lizzy McNaney, Emma McNaney, Thad Stambaugh and Kylie Stambaugh; and two great grandchildren, Mason Alexander Estes and Conner James Estes. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by; three half brothers, Marshall McNaney, Phillip Adams and Gordon Adams. Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a memorial service and inurnment in North Hyde Park, VT at a later date. You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com
and sign the family's guest book. The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home of Sumter for the arrangements.