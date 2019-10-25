James Michael Bell EASTOVER, SC - James Michael Bell "Mike", 61, of Eastover, SC passed away October 23, 2019 in Columbia, SC. He was born April 3, 1958 to Lonny and Louise (Towns) Bell in Hazlehurst, GA. Mike worked for Thyssen-Krupp Elevator Industries for 30 years as an elevator mechanic. He was a respected member of White Circle Hunt Club in Bamberg, SC for 16 years where he put out standers and made many lifelong friends. He also enjoyed fishing and forging knives where he was always accompanied by his dogs, especially Buckshot and Sissy. Mike married Trudy Bradley on May 16, 1997 in Columbia, SC. Along with his wife, Trudy; Mike is survived by his mother, sons; Christopher and Lee (Kaline) Bell, daughter, Alisha (Tyler) Burns, sisters; Lucy Ballew and Shirley (Rob) Mayer, and four grandchildren; Lexi, Emma, Haylee, and Connor. Mike was preceded in death by his father. A gathering for family and friends will be Saturday, October 26th from 10 AM until the 11 AM Celebration of Life service at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. Memorials may be made to the Animal Protection League, 6080 Old Leesburg Road, Hopkins, SC 29061.
Published in The State on Oct. 25, 2019