James Micheal Tyson COLUMBIA - James Micheal Tyson of 22 Scottsdale Ct. Columbia, SC was born of the union of late James Webster Lee Tyson and Annie Bell Williams Tyson. Micheal graduated from SpringHill High School Class of 78, Webster Parish, LA. He was affectionately known as "Pink" (Pink Panther) by his lifelong friends. After graduating from high school, Micheal joined the United States Army. He served as a military police and combat engineer. Micheal was a Desert Storm Veteran, campaigning in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait. His decorations and medals include the Meritorious Service Medal, and many others he earned during his 20 years of service. Micheal is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sherri Kennedy-Tyson; son, James Micheal Tyson Jr.; daughter Logan Kennedy Tyson; mother Ms. Annie Bell Tyson; sisters, Mary Virginia Tyson, Sherrie Lynn Tyson, and Catausha "Pat" Tyson. He also leaves his aunts, Louella Livingston, and Doris Valentine, LA; uncles, JD "Billy" Williams and Uncle Ead Tyson; and special cousin, Jackie Livingston Allen. The homegoing service for James Micheal Tyson will be held Friday, April 10, 2020, at 12:00 PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 9, 2020