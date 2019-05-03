James Samuel Miller COLUMBIA - Mr. James Samuel Miller was the last surviving son of the late Emma Ancrum Miller and Sanders Miller. Born April 1, 1919 in Springfield, South Carolina, after 100 years, he answered God's summons to his heavenly home on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Community Living Center. He completed his education in Orangeburg County Schools. A proud military veteran, he served honorably during the World War II era in the First Army Air Corps. James is remembered selling fruits and vegetables throughout the Columbia Metropolitan Area and peanuts at USC Games. Since 1951, he has been a member of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Addie Mae Williams Miller. Mourning his passing is his one surviving sister, Naomi Willis and his eight surviving children; three sons, James (Lucy) Miller, Charles (Annette) Miller, Michael (Cynthia) Miller, and five daughters; Beverly Miller, Eunice (Bobby) Hankins, Addie Maria (Barron) Bryan, Sandra (Sedrick) Moore, and Sharon Miller- (Derek) Glenn; twenty-four grandchildren, thirty-six great grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, and other loving relatives and dear friends who will miss him dearly. The homegoing service for Mr. Miller will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 11:00 AM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial, Monday, May 6, 2019 11:00am in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road. Family visitation will be held, today, Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6 8 pm in the chapel. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on May 3, 2019