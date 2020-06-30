James Mitchell Baughman "Jim" COLUMBIA- James Mitchell Baughman "Jim" passed away on June 28, 2020. He was the son of the late James and Sybil Burgess Baughman. He was born in Augusta, GA on July 21, 1941. He was a member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church, where he served as a former Deacon and member of the SOS Sunday School class. He was a Gideon and a member of the IRMO Camp. He retired after 35 years with NCR as a software engineer. He was an amateur radio operator for over 40 years (WB4DLD). He served in the US Navy on the submarine USS Trout. He was a Mason and past Master of Matthews Lodge #358 in Greenwood, SC. He had a son, James Mitchell Baughman, Jr. "Mitch" and daughter-in-law, Jana Parker Baughman of Charlotte, NC. He had three grandchildren, Kristen Baughman Taber (Zayne), Kevin Baughman (Hniang), and Kaley Baughman, all residing in North Carolina. He had one sister, Mary Jay (Jimmy) of Graniteville, SC, and one brother, Tommy Baughman (Sylvia) of Apison, TN. A graveside service will be held in Bush River Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Tim Phillips officiating. Memorials may be made to Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo, SC 29063. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 30, 2020.