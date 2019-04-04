Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Morris Jr.. View Sign

James "Jim" Edmond Morris, Jr. CHAPIN - James "Jim" Edmond Morris, Jr., of Chapin, SC, passed away on April 1, 2019 in his home at the age of 84. He was born April 29th, 1934 in Pulaski, VA. He graduated class of 1956 from Virginia Tech, and served 2 years in the US Army. He was a member of the American Legion Chapin Post 193. Jim retired as the Director of Academic Computing at University of South Carolina having tenured there 30 years. He went on to retire once again as a financial advisor with VALIC. Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judith Ann Morris, of Chapin, his daughters, Pam (Bill) Mitchell of Chapin, Leighann (Randy) Pfannenstiel of Chapin, and daughter-in-law, Christina Morris, of Chapin. Jim was predeceased by his son, John Morris. Jim has 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Jim was a member of Chapin Fellowship Church. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at 11:00 AM, Chapin Baptist Church, 950 Old Lexington Hwy, Chapin, SC 29036. The family will receive guests an hour prior to the service. Throughout his life, he was a very generous man. In his passing, he donated his body to the University of South Carolina School of Medicine for their advancement in medical research.

