James Morris, Jr.
June 28, 1934 - October 22, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Lt. Colonel James Kenneth Morris, Jr., USAF, (Ret.) was born in Kyoto, Japan to missionary parents, The Reverend Dr. J. Kenneth and Esther Jones Morris. The family returned to the United States in 1940 and settled in Columbia, S.C. Ken attended public schools graduating from Dreher High School in 1952. He attended The University of South Carolina and graduated in 1956 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. While at USC he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order, Blue Key National Service Fraternity and the Air Force ROTC.
He entered the United States Air Force after graduation and trained as a fighter pilot. He served in Southeast Asia. Included among his medals and awards are the Bronze Star and the Distinguished Flying Cross. After retiring from the Air Force, Ken returned to Columbia, S.C.
He was employed by Bankers Trust and later Policy Management Systems. Ken was an avid golfer and musician. He was a member of St. Martin's in the Fields Episcopal Church where he sang in the choir for nearly 40 years.
Ken was very active in service and civic organizations, including United Way of Midlands, Columbia Chamber of Commerce, The American Red Cross, Spring Valley Rotary Club and Rotary International. He was Governor of District 7770 from 1997 until 1998.
He is survived by his wife, Harriet Mauldin Morris; sons, James Kenneth Morris III (Dorothy) and Charles Wilder Morris; grandsons, James Wagner Morris, Oliver Wilder Morris and Averey DuBose Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff and medical personnel at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community and Heart of Hospice.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Spring Valley Rotary Club Alzheimer's Fund Box 24342 Columbia SC 29224 or The American Red Cross 2751 Bull St. Columbia SC 29201
