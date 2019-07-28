James Christopher Myllo, Jr. COLUMBIA - A funeral service for James Christopher Myllo, Jr., 86, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with Trisagion prayers at 7:30 p.m. Mr. Myllo died Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born in Albany, New York, he was a son of the late James Christopher Myllo, Sr. and Magdalena George. Mr. Myllo was a graduate of Albany High School and an Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral and AHEPA. He was a mail clerk for USPS and retired after 31 years of service. He was well known at his local Lizard's Thicket, ready with his standard replies of "fair to middlin'" or "cha cha cha". Surviving are his daughter, Joanna Myllo Graham (Patterson); granddaughter, Maura Graham; brother, Chris Myllo of Albany, NY; sister, Connie Butler (Edward) of Charleston, SC; and five nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Martha Tsalapatas Myllo. Memorials can be made to the or Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on July 28, 2019