James Numberger

James (Jimmy) Paul Numberger COLUMBIA - James (Jimmy) Paul Numberger, 63, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born in Fountaineblue France, he was a son of the late William Grover Numberger and Isabelle Numberger. He was a 1976 graduate of Spring Valley High School. After an accident in 1978 that left him paralyzed it never slowed him down. Jimmy continue to life to the fullest. Over the last few years he started organizing weekly lunches and inviting all of his friends from high school. These lunches helped others to reconnect with old friends. Jimmy showed us all how to never give up no matter what we face in life. He loved our big family gatherings especially when all the siblings were able to get together and enjoyed giving his nieces and nephew rides on his wheelchair. He was avid Gamecock fan especially enjoyed watching the Lady Gamecocks Basketball team play. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his great niece Kimberly Baker and great nephew Jonothan Ruiz. Left to cherish his memory are his brothers and sisters Joe Numberger (Sandi) of West Columbia, Jessie Zeman (Mark) of Wisconsin, Joyce Adams of Lexington, Bill Numberger, Jr (Barbara) of Columbia, Jackie Richards (Michael) of Elgin, Jeff Numberger of Columbia, Jeannie Ridgeway of Lexington, John Numberger of Columbia, Joan Baker, (Mark Tracy) of Tennessee, Jennifer Numberger (Lesley Hart) of Simpsonville and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Rd. Columbia, SC 29209. Burial will immediately follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will have a reception at the funeral home after the burial. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the South Carolina Autism Society. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
