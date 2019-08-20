James Andrews, Jr. SALUDA, SC- James Orbie Andrews, Jr., 73, went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family. James was born on November 25, 1945, in Columbia, SC, to the late James Orbie Andrews, Sr. and Mildred Riley Andrews. He served in the US Air Force for four years, and was a graduate of Francis Marion College. James retired from Milliken and Company after 28 years of service. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Pauline Shelley Andrews of Saluda, two daughters, Donna Michelle Andrews of West Columbia and Lisa Andrews Hoover and her husband Ehren of Saluda, and two granddaughters, Riley Elizabeth Hoover and Katherine Renee Hoover. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bobbie Jean Andrews. James was a member of Red Bank Baptist Church, where he previously served as trustee, deacon, Sunday School teacher and a member of various committees. James was a devoted husband, a loving father and a proud grandfather and will be deeply missed by us all. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm Wednesday, August 21st, 2019, at Red Bank Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Holcombe and Rev. Robert Culbertson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Red Bank Baptist Church, 309 E. Church St., Saluda, SC 29138 or MSA Hospice, 690 Bypass 72 NW, Suite B, Greenwood, SC 29649. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Aug. 20, 2019