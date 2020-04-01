James Odell Brown BATESBURG - James Odell Brown, 71, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Ebal Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bill Paulling and Rev. Bill Padgett officiating. In light of the recent Novel COVID-19 virus, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Mr. Brown was born in Ridge Spring, SC, son of Clara Mae Brown and the late James Brown. He was a member of Mt. Ebal Baptist Church. Mr. Brown enjoyed farming and riding his tractors and raising Pure Puerto Rican Paso Fino horses. He loved his family and friends. Surviving are his beloved wife, Gail Padgett Brown; mother, Clara Mae Brown; sons and daughters-in-law, James Curtis (Kelli) Brown, Pedro (Melissa) Burgos; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Lynn Brown (Jamey) Watkins; sister, Lutisusha Singletary; brother and sister-in-law, William Terry (Lisa) Brown; grandchildren, Tristan, Selah, Micah, and Josiah Brown, Abigail Watkins, and Fernando and Genesis Burgos. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Joe Singletary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to U-Turn for Christ, Lexington, SC or a . Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on Apr. 1, 2020