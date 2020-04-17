James Olin Fulmer, Sr. EASTOVER James "Beads" Olin Fulmer, Sr., 84, of Columbia, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, on July 19, 1935, he was a son of the late Beauford Franklin and Elnora Campbell Fulmer. Beads was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. In his spare time, Beads enjoyed hunting and fishing at Buckingham Hunt Club in Santee, SC. He was a member of Mt. Elon Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Betty Ruth Fulmer; daughter, Wanda Beck (Guy); sons, James Olin Fulmer, Jr. (Myra), Beauford Fulmer (Lynne), Martin Fulmer, and Charles Fulmer (Lynn); eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary McDaniel and Janie Harness as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amy Hook; brothers, Frank Fulmer and JA Fulmer; and a sister, Julia Fulmer Lassiter. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions, the graveside service for Mr. Fulmer will be private. He will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the . Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Apr. 17, 2020