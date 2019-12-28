James Parker BETHUNE, SC - A funeral service to celebrate the life of James Edward Parker, age 90, will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Sandy Grove United Methodist Church. Rev. Charles Teal will officiate. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall at 11:00 AM, one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Sandy Grove United Methodist Church, PO Box 275, Bethune, SC 29009 James died on Friday, December 27, 2019. Born in Sandy Grove Community, he was the son of the late William Lee and Kate Watkins Parker. His mother died when he was 5, and his father later married Nellie Belle Watkins Parker. He attended Newberry College. James served in the Army National Guard during the Korean War. He retired from Dupont after 25 years of service, and was a farmer all of his life. He is survived by his son, Richard Parker of Camden, and several nieces and nephews. James was predeceased by his parents; step-mother; wife, Margie Evelyn Stover Parker; brother Billy Parker; and sister, Sarah Parker Humphrey. The family would like to express a special thank you for the care shown to Mr. Parker by the staff of Karesh Long Term Care and Kershaw Health Hospice. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Parker family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com
Published in The State on Dec. 28, 2019