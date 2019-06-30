James H. Pennington LEXINGTON Funeral services for James H. Pennington, 74, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at The Rock Family Worship Center. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Mr. Pennington was born January 14, 1945 in Fort Walton Beach, FL and passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was a son of the late Ada Frances Connell and Harvey Odell Pennington. Mr. Pennington is survived by his son, Johnny Pennington (Crystal) of Lexington; daughter, Lynn Pennington of Lexington; grandchildren, Zach and Madison Pennington; brother, John Branch of Crestview, FL and the mother of his children, Mary Lou Pennington. He was predeceased by his step-father, Emerson Branch and brother, Tommy Pennington. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on June 30, 2019