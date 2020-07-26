MSG James Phillip Stachowiak, US Army (Ret.) COLUMBIA - MSG James Phillip Stachowiak, US Army (Ret.), 83, of Columbia went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020. James was born in Duluth, MN to Joseph and Mary Stachowiak and was the second youngest of thirteen siblings. He enlisted in the Army at the age of 17 where he voluntarily served three tours in Vietnam. After serving his country, James retired as an E8 Master Sergeant receiving one Silver Star and two Bronze Stars. Following his time in the Army, he went to work as a correctional officer for the remainder of his time in the workforce. James was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who spent most of his life serving his country and trying to make the world a safer place. He was passionate about protecting others and standing up for those who needed his help. After retiring from the workforce, James enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and pets. James is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Marie Louise Stachowiak of Columbia, SC; two sons, Kenneth Robert Marshall (Donna) of Asheville, NC and James Richard Stachowiak (Monica) of Columbia, SC; brother, Victor Stachowiak; five granddaughters, Jennifer Marshall Key (Matthew) of Pilot Mountain, NC, Lisa Marshall Wallace (Matthew) of Charlotte, NC, Katie Michelle Marshall of Asheville, NC, Sierra McKenna Stachowiak and Grace-Maree Audella Stachowiak of Columbia, SC; and four great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Maxine Scott and Emma Harris for their time and patience taking care of James over the past several years. Their dedication helped provide comfort and support during these difficult times. James will remain in the hearts of his family and his memory will live on to inspire those he loved and whose lives he touched during his time on Earth. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be posted at a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
