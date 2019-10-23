Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Polk Vaughan. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

James Polk Vaughan COLUMBIA - Mr. James Polk Vaughan, 84, died Sunday, October 20, 2019. Born in Hartsville, he was a son of the late Leonce Vaughan, Jr. and Eleanore Whittinghill Vaughan. He attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and graduated from the University of South Carolina. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was activated during the Berlin Crisis. He was an accountant with Thermal Engineering Corporation for 35 years. A lover of classical music, James was a member of the Glee Club at USC and the Columbia Choral Society. His other hobbies included bird watching and fishing and he never missed "Nature Notes" with Rudy Mancke. He loved his family, the beach, nature and a quick-witted comeback. Surviving are his wife Virginia Brunson Vaughan; daughter Eleanore (Ashlon) Langley, both of Columbia; daughter Edee Vaughan of Knoxville, TN; one granddaughter, Jude Langley; two brothers, L. Robert Vaughan of Roanoke, VA and Dexter C. Vaughan (Joyce Lawing) of Charlotte, NC; along with many sisters and brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. James was predeceased by a sister, Helen Vaughan Sink and a brother Charles S. Vaughan. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Jeffrey Hook and Mae Glenn for their outstanding care over the past few years. Memorials may be made to the Eleanore Whittinghill Vaughan Memorial Music Scholarship, Coker College, Office of Advancement, 300 E. College Avenue, Hartsville, SC 29550 or Washington Street United Methodist Church, 1401 Washington Street, Columbia, SC 29201. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

James Polk Vaughan COLUMBIA - Mr. James Polk Vaughan, 84, died Sunday, October 20, 2019. Born in Hartsville, he was a son of the late Leonce Vaughan, Jr. and Eleanore Whittinghill Vaughan. He attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and graduated from the University of South Carolina. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was activated during the Berlin Crisis. He was an accountant with Thermal Engineering Corporation for 35 years. A lover of classical music, James was a member of the Glee Club at USC and the Columbia Choral Society. His other hobbies included bird watching and fishing and he never missed "Nature Notes" with Rudy Mancke. He loved his family, the beach, nature and a quick-witted comeback. Surviving are his wife Virginia Brunson Vaughan; daughter Eleanore (Ashlon) Langley, both of Columbia; daughter Edee Vaughan of Knoxville, TN; one granddaughter, Jude Langley; two brothers, L. Robert Vaughan of Roanoke, VA and Dexter C. Vaughan (Joyce Lawing) of Charlotte, NC; along with many sisters and brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. James was predeceased by a sister, Helen Vaughan Sink and a brother Charles S. Vaughan. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Jeffrey Hook and Mae Glenn for their outstanding care over the past few years. Memorials may be made to the Eleanore Whittinghill Vaughan Memorial Music Scholarship, Coker College, Office of Advancement, 300 E. College Avenue, Hartsville, SC 29550 or Washington Street United Methodist Church, 1401 Washington Street, Columbia, SC 29201. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close