James Lawrence Poston Sr. THOMSON - Mr. James Lawrence "Jimmy" Poston Sr., 79, beloved husband of Mrs. Linda T. Poston, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the University Augusta Hospital. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be observed at the services. Graveside services will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens with Dr. David Lambert officiating. Mr. Poston was a native of Florence County, S. C., but had lived in Thomson for many years. He attended Newberry College and served in the US Army Reserves. He was the owner operator of Two State Construction / Thomson Roofing Company. He was active in the Georgia Roofing Contractors Association, having won many awards nationally and statewide. He was a member of the Thomson First Baptist Church, where he was a Senior Deacon and a member of the Joe Wills Sunday School Class. He was a member of the Thomson Kiwanis Club, where he was awarded the Kiwanian of the year and a George Hixon Fellow. He served on the McDuffie County Planning Board. He won the Darrell Johnson Award from the Chamber of Commerce. He was very active in the Thomson High School Athletic Booster Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard C. Poston, Sr. and Dorothy Daniels Poston, and his four siblings, Willard C. Poston, Jr., Ruby Fletcher "Polly" Poston, Thomas Preston Poston, and Elaine Poston Morris. Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Linda T. Poston, Thomson; his daughter, Mrs. Amy (Mark) Jenkins, Evans; his son, Mr. Jay (Kelli) Poston, Thomson; his sister, Mrs. Nelda (Andy) Poston Fowler, Florence S.C.; his five grandchildren, Drue Poston, Sibyl Poston, Martha Kate Jenkins, Mary Tinsley Jenkins, and Lansing Jenkins; several special nieces and nephews; his sister-in-law, Vonnie P. Poston; and his brother-in-law, Ellison Morris In lieu of Flowers, Donations may be made to the Ferguson Property Fund at the Thomson First Baptist Church. Friends may sign a guestbook at the funeral home or online at www.curtisfuneralhome.com