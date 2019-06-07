James Lee Pringle COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. James Lee Pringle will be held 11:00 a.m. (viewing at 10:00 a.m.) today at Truth Church & Ministry, 2100 McCord's Ferry Road, Eastover, S.C. Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road is in charge. Surviving are his wife Sandra Pringle; children, Carlton Murphy, Nykeisha Pringle, Ashley Pringle, Terrell Pringle, Tyshawn Pringle, TerQuieshin Pringle, Latasha (Alex) Dixon, Destiny Pringle and Kaetee Pringle; children of the home, Patriciette, Ashley, Myeisha, Maylah, Aniya, Jaylah and Kalisha; siblings, William Pringle, Larry Pringle, Henrietta Pringle and Stephon Pringle; grandchildren; aunt, Carrie LaBrew; uncle, Leroy Labrew; 9 sisters-in-law; 7 brothers-in-law; special friends, Rayford "Homie" Alford, Rev. Samuel "Captain" Rice and Chris Harris; and a host of loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mr. Pringle can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on June 7, 2019