Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pope Funeral Home 521 S. Congress St. Winnsboro , SC 29180 (803)-635-2411 Send Flowers Obituary

James Pringle Macfie "Jim" CAMDEN - James Pringle Macfie "Jim", 80, affectionately known as "Pop" of Camden, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Born in Winnsboro, he was the son of the late Reuben Rice and Alva Stevenson Macfie. He received his undergraduate degree from Newberry College and graduate degrees from Appalachian State University. Jim was a devoted man of faith, husband, father, grandfather, family man, and friend. He was known for his keen sense of humor, contagious personality, and compassion for all. Beloved football, basketball, and golf coach, his positive attitude and winning ways gave confidence to those around him and made them believe that what seemed impossible was possible. Along with being coach and mentor to many, he was a science teacher, guidance counselor, and administrator at Camden Middle School and Antioch Elementary. Jim was a deacon and Sunday school teacher at Bethesda Presbyterian Church where he was an active member for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Doug G. Macfie; son, James P. Macfie, Jr. (Hope); daughter, Elizabeth Macfie Butler (Rob); brother, Rice Macfie (Nancy); and four grandchildren, Evan Macfie, Nicholas Butler, Hannah Macfie, and Christopher Butler. In addition to his parents, Jim is predeceased by a brother, John Franklin Macfie and sister, Anne Macfie Moore. Funeral services, conducted by Reverend Jim Burton and Reverend Brent Kendall, will be held at 10 o'clock Monday morning, May 13, 2019 at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 502 DeKalb Street in Camden. The family will receive friends after the service in Westminster Hall of the church. Burial will follow at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at the Old Brick Church Cemetery, Highway 213 S. Jenkinsville, SC 29065. In lieu of flowers, memorials may to made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 502 DeKalb Street, Camden, SC 29020 or the Old Brick Church Cemetery, c/o treasurer 1787 Windsor Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720. John 3:16, For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Macfie family

James Pringle Macfie "Jim" CAMDEN - James Pringle Macfie "Jim", 80, affectionately known as "Pop" of Camden, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Born in Winnsboro, he was the son of the late Reuben Rice and Alva Stevenson Macfie. He received his undergraduate degree from Newberry College and graduate degrees from Appalachian State University. Jim was a devoted man of faith, husband, father, grandfather, family man, and friend. He was known for his keen sense of humor, contagious personality, and compassion for all. Beloved football, basketball, and golf coach, his positive attitude and winning ways gave confidence to those around him and made them believe that what seemed impossible was possible. Along with being coach and mentor to many, he was a science teacher, guidance counselor, and administrator at Camden Middle School and Antioch Elementary. Jim was a deacon and Sunday school teacher at Bethesda Presbyterian Church where he was an active member for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Doug G. Macfie; son, James P. Macfie, Jr. (Hope); daughter, Elizabeth Macfie Butler (Rob); brother, Rice Macfie (Nancy); and four grandchildren, Evan Macfie, Nicholas Butler, Hannah Macfie, and Christopher Butler. In addition to his parents, Jim is predeceased by a brother, John Franklin Macfie and sister, Anne Macfie Moore. Funeral services, conducted by Reverend Jim Burton and Reverend Brent Kendall, will be held at 10 o'clock Monday morning, May 13, 2019 at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 502 DeKalb Street in Camden. The family will receive friends after the service in Westminster Hall of the church. Burial will follow at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at the Old Brick Church Cemetery, Highway 213 S. Jenkinsville, SC 29065. In lieu of flowers, memorials may to made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 502 DeKalb Street, Camden, SC 29020 or the Old Brick Church Cemetery, c/o treasurer 1787 Windsor Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720. John 3:16, For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Macfie family Published in The State on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close