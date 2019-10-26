James R. "Andy" Andonaegui COLUMBIA - James R. "Andy" Andonaegui, Maj. (Ret) U.S. Army, died on October 22, 2019 in Columbia, SC. Born in Chicago, Illinois on December 1, 1930, he was the son of the late Arturo and Lydia Andonaegui. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Felicia "Anne" Andonaegui. Major Andonaegui served 23 years in the United Sates Army, enlisting at 15 years of age. He served one combat tour in Korea and one combat tour in Vietnam. His awards include the Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge with Star, Presidential Unit Citation, Joint Armed Forces Commendation Medal, Parachute Wings, and numerous service awards. After his retirement from the United States Army, Major Andonaegui continued to serve the citizens of Lexington County for many years as Civil Defense Director. Major Andonaegui is survived by his four daughters, Gia French (Michael), Carmen Andonaegui, Teresa "Tessie" Andonaegui and Mary Rose "Rosie" Earles (Chuck). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Blake Poole, Chelsea Lopez (Rey), Elijah Dotson, Haley Poole, Charlotte French, Clayton French, and his great-grandchildren, Isaiah Lopez and Reagan Lopez. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209 on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 9:30 until 10:30 am, followed by a graveside service, with full military honors, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Oct. 26, 2019