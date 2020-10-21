James R. Fanning Jr.
October 19, 2020
Gaston , South Carolina - James R. Fanning, Jr., 74, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. He was the son of the late James R. Fanning, Sr. and Lessie Gleaton Fanning. A native of the Pinehill Community of Orangeburg County, SC, he most recently resided in Sandy Run community near Columbia, SC. A Southern Baptist minister for 50 years, he pastored eight churches in Orangeburg, Aiken, Spartanburg, and Lexington Counties as well as in Morristown, TN. He served in various Baptist associational capacities and served one term on the Executive Board of the South Carolina Baptist Convention and as pastor-advisor to South Carolina Evangelists. Following retirement, he served as interim pastor at seven churches and supplied at numerous churches across the state. He continued to fulfill his greatest joy, preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ, as his health allowed until September 13, 2020.
Rev. Fanning is survived by his wife of 46 years, Julia Settle Fanning and son, Timothy James Fanning (Rhia), brother-in-law Rev. Danny Settle (Elaine), a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Pat Fanning, and his nephew Curt Fanning.
Funeral services will be conducted at Rocky Grove Baptist Church, 332 Rocky Grove Rd., Salley, SC (off of Highway 39 between Wagener and Salley) at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 23, 2020 with Rev. John O'Cain, Rev. Lanier Singleton, and Rev. Henry Cooper officiating. The church will provide overflow seating to accommodate social disctancing. Visitation will precede the service from 11:00-1:00. Internment will follow at his home church, Double Branch Baptist Church, 3567 Neeses Hwy, Orangeburg, SC
