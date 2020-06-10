James R. Oswald COLUMBIA - James R. Oswald was born on January 26, 1927 in Lexington County near Batesburg-Leesville, and passed away on June 7, 2020. When he was 16, James left the farm and moved to the Granby Mill Village, where he started working in the textile mill. It was there that he met his future wife, Berlie Rast, whom he dated until he joined the Army and served in the Pacific during the War. After he left the service in 1946, he came home, went back to work at the mill, and married Berlie. They lived and worked in the mill village for the rest of their lives, raising two children,Billy and Legree. James was handy with tools andcould fix almost anything. He did free mechanical work for everyone who lived on the mill hill. He kept this up even after he retired after almost fifty years and then picked up more work as a handyman. He loved to garden and spend time in the outdoors, hunting and fishing. The neighbors always knew when he was on the move, driving his distinctive, old pickup up until the last few years of his life. James was predeceased by Berlie; his parents, Sadie (nee Caughman) and Lawrence Oswald; his brothers, Clyde and Marvin; and a sister, Annie Mae. He is survived by his sons, Billy (Sally) and Legree (Debbie); his grandson, Jamie (Kelly); his grandchildren, Coleman and Ann Marie; and his brother, Junior. Services will be announced at a later date. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family with plans. Online register at barr-price.com BARR PRICE FUNERAL HOME 803-532-4411
Published in The State on Jun. 10, 2020.