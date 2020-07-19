1/2
James R. Young
Col. James R. Young 12/10/1937 - 7/17/2020 COLUMBIA Col. James R. Young, 82, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. He lived a fulfilling life of service to his family, the United States and his many friends around the country. James graduated from Texas A&M College in 1960 and spent the next 30 years serving in the U.S. Army before settling in Blythewood, SC. He was preceded in death by his father, Col. William W. Young; mother, Marie Young; and brother, Bill. James is survived by his wife, Brenda; sons, Jim (Christie) and David (Joni); daughter, Tracey; four grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and sister, Marie Thiele (Richard). A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central SC Chapter of the American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29201; or the Heartworm Project, www.heartwormproject.org. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Jul. 19, 2020.
